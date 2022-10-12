Janhvi Kapoor says people think she takes her position for granted: 'I may not be most talented, most beautiful but...'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about the 'biggest misconception' about her and added that people think she takes her 'position for granted'. In a new interview, Janhvi said that she may not be the 'most talented or the most beautiful', but she is the 'hardest working person on the set'. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor feels no one will come close to mom Sridevi’s stardom)

Janhvi is the daughter of the late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She made her acting debut in 2018 with Dhadak, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar, among others.

In an interview with GoodTimes, Janhvi said, "People think I take my position for granted. That’s the biggest misconception they have about me. They think because I’m privileged that it makes me unaware of what it’s like to work hard. I may not be the most talented, or the most beautiful; I may not have many skills to offer; but I can promise you that I am the hardest working person on the set. And this is something I can give in writing in blood, so you don’t doubt my work ethic ever again."

Speaking about her career choices, Janhvi added, “I can’t do the same thing over and over again because I get bored easily. I hate repeating things and have to set up challenges for myself because that’s when I know I’m growing. Otherwise, I feel like a waste of time.”

After Dhadak, Janhvi featured in Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), Roohi (2021). She was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, directed by Siddharth Sen. She enjoyed good reviews for her OTT movie. The film also featured Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

Janhvi has several projects in the pipeline including Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role, is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She recently wrapped up the shoot of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Poland. Bawaal is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

The actor also has Mili, a survival thriller film, directed by Mathukutty Xavier in the pipeline. It is a remake of his own Malayalam film Helen (2019). Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON