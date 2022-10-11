Janhvi Kapoor feels no one will come close to mom Sridevi’s stardom: 'It’s rare, just a once in a lifetime'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor in a new interview talked about her mom late Sridevi’s unparallel superstardom and called it an anomaly. She also revealed how she realised her mom’s popularity after meeting people who speak highly of her. Janhvi Kapoor called it a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor is Sridevi’s first child with filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Sridevi made her debut as a child artist when she was only four years old in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. Later she made her debut in Hindi films with Rani Mera Naam (1972) and gained recognition after starring in Julie (1975) and Solva Sawan (1979). While she went on to appear in several blockbusters like Himmatwala, Mawaali, Tohfa, Naya Kadam, Mr India, Chandni, Sadma, Nagina, ChaalBaaz, Khuda Gawah and Laadla among many others. Her last major film was Judaai in 1997 after which she took hiatus and embraced motherhood. She made a comeback later in 2012 with English Vinglish.

Recalling Sridevi’s stardom, Janhvi Kapoor told GoodTimes, “I don’t think anyone will come close to my mother’s stardom. I wasn’t there when she was shooting and at her peak because I was born after she took a break from movies. But, of course, I got a sense of it, with people speaking so passionately about her films, performances, the kind of person she was on set, her contribution… I think it’s rare and doesn’t happen twice. It’s just once-in-a-lifetime.”

Sridevi died in 2018 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. While her last film was Mom, she also made a cameo appearance in Zero. Janhvi, on the other hand, will be next seen in Mili, Bawaal and Mr And Mrs Mahi. Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will also seen make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON