Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor feels no one will come close to mom Sridevi’s stardom: 'It’s rare, just a once in a lifetime'

Janhvi Kapoor feels no one will come close to mom Sridevi’s stardom: 'It’s rare, just a once in a lifetime'

bollywood
Published on Oct 11, 2022 09:42 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor has shared how she realised about her mom Sridevi's stardom after people spoke highly of her. She called it a rare moment.

Janhvi Kapoor commented on Sridevi's stardom.
Janhvi Kapoor commented on Sridevi's stardom.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Janhvi Kapoor in a new interview talked about her mom late Sridevi’s unparallel superstardom and called it an anomaly. She also revealed how she realised her mom’s popularity after meeting people who speak highly of her. Janhvi Kapoor called it a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor is Sridevi’s first child with filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Sridevi made her debut as a child artist when she was only four years old in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. Later she made her debut in Hindi films with Rani Mera Naam (1972) and gained recognition after starring in Julie (1975) and Solva Sawan (1979). While she went on to appear in several blockbusters like Himmatwala, Mawaali, Tohfa, Naya Kadam, Mr India, Chandni, Sadma, Nagina, ChaalBaaz, Khuda Gawah and Laadla among many others. Her last major film was Judaai in 1997 after which she took hiatus and embraced motherhood. She made a comeback later in 2012 with English Vinglish.

Recalling Sridevi’s stardom, Janhvi Kapoor told GoodTimes, “I don’t think anyone will come close to my mother’s stardom. I wasn’t there when she was shooting and at her peak because I was born after she took a break from movies. But, of course, I got a sense of it, with people speaking so passionately about her films, performances, the kind of person she was on set, her contribution… I think it’s rare and doesn’t happen twice. It’s just once-in-a-lifetime.”

Sridevi died in 2018 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. While her last film was Mom, she also made a cameo appearance in Zero. Janhvi, on the other hand, will be next seen in Mili, Bawaal and Mr And Mrs Mahi. Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will also seen make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor sridevi
janhvi kapoor sridevi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out