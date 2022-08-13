Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi, shares their throwback picture from the 90s: 'I miss you more and more every day'

On late actor Sridevi's 59th birth anniversary, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture with her on Instagram. In the photo, Sridevi is seen hugging a little Janhvi as they posed for a picture. Sridevi died in 2018, just a few months before Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak was released. Also Read: Urmila Matondkar says Sridevi was pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor during Judaai shoot

Sharing a picture on Saturday, Janhvi wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you more and more every day. I love u forever." Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post. One fan commented, “May god bless her soul every sec.” Another one said, “She will always be there with you, and I bet she is proud of you.”

Janhvi Kapoor shares a picture with Sridevi.

Sridevi tied the knot with film producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. They welcomed Janhvi on March 6, 1997, just a few days after her film Judaai was released. Their daughter Khushi Kapoor was born in 2000.

In a 2017 interview with Mid-Day, Sridevi said that she wasn't in favour of Janhvi entering the film industry. She said, "She (Janhvi) wanted to do the film and initially, I wasn't in favour. I don't think it's a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But, as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actor, I will be a proud mother."

Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963, as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. She was known for her iconic roles in films such as Chandni, Lamhe, Tohfa, Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Judaai, and Nagina, among many more. Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the National Film Award for Best Actress, posthumously. She died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai.

