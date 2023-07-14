Janhvi Kapoor’s Delhi shoot schedule gets pushed because of flood crisis

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was supposed to come to Delhi for a long shooting schedule, which is now left in lurch because of the flood crisis with the Yamuna river water level rising to record high.

Now, Janhvi Kapoor is expected to come for the schedule in August

According to a source, the actor was to come to the national capital for the shoot of her patriotic thriller Ulajh, which follows the journey of a young IFS officer belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a personal conspiracy, on July 10, and was supposed to shoot in the city for around 15 days.

“The whole team with Kapoor were to come to Delhi on June 10, everything was set. But they pushed the plan because the whole situation changed in a matter of a few days because of the rain, leading to a flood crisis,” says the source.

As per the insider, the plan was to capture the whole of Delhi for the film. “And that is the reason they didn’t have any other option but to push the shoot. They were supposed to shoot in old Delhi, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, other monuments, at Lajpat Nagar market and area. They had an extensive plan to shoot in South Delhi too. And it is impossible at the moment, and keeping everyone’s safety in mind, the team pushed the plan. However, they have not decided to change the location. They will come to shoot in Delhi in mid of August and cover the locations,” shares the source.

Meanwhile, another source reveals actors Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo were lucky. “They completed the shoot for an upcoming web series just before the rain havoc, otherwise they would have to go back in the middle of the shoot. The team is calling to check about us, but they are glad they completed the schedule just in time,” says the source.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City....view detail