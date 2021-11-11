Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured ex Shikhar Pahariya reacts as she poses with Khushi Kapoor in Dubai, zooms off on ATV ride

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who are currently holidaying in Dubai, shared a bunch of pictures as well as a video of their all-terrain vehicle (ATV) ride in the desert.
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are vacationing in Dubai with their friend.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 08:54 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor posed for a glamorous photoshoot in the desert before taking off on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) ride. They were joined by their friend Orhan Awatramani. The three are currently holidaying in Dubai.

Janhvi shared a bunch of pictures of herself posing on an ATV with Khushi and Orhan. “Dessert in the desert,” she captioned it. Her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, commented on the post, “Mashallah.”

Khushi also shared photos of them posing as well as a video of their ATV ride in the desert. “Vroom vroom,” she wrote in her caption. Her half-sister Anshula Kapoor dropped fire emojis while close friend Aaliyah Kashyap commented, “Dhoom Machale.” Her uncle Sanjay Kapoor left hands raised in celebration and heart emojis.

While Janhvi wore a brown crop top with denim shorts, Khushi opted for a similar look but with a white shirt over the combo. They wore white sneakers and checkered bandanas on their heads.

Janhvi and Khushi are very close to each other. Previously, during an appearance on Feet Up with the Stars, Janhvi said that while there is no sibling rivalry between her and Khushi, borrowing from each other’s wardrobes without permission is a bone of contention.

“Only when she steals my clothes, I get pissed. We share our clothes, but we have this thing that if you steal without telling, then it’s a thing. At this point, I don’t care... She’s very righteous, so she is like, ‘You cannot take something without asking.’ She feels like she needs to inculcate manners in me. So that’s where it’s coming from,” she said.

Also see: Janhvi Kapoor says sister Khushi cried after watching Dhadak, dad Boney Kapoor hugged her and wept

Janhvi, who was last seen on the big screen in Roohi, has a bunch of films in the pipeline, including Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2 and the remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

Topics
janhvi kapoor khushi kapoor dubai
