Janhvi Kapoor's wet hair flip video sets Instagram on fire. Watch here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of one of her recent trips to a beach destination. The video showed Janhvi, wearing a chrome bikini and a sarong, flipping her wet hair back.

She wrote in her caption, “Mentally here,” and added a dolphin emoji. Her Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma took to the comments section and dropped a ‘rock-on’ emoji. Her stylist Tanya Ghavri reacted with a series of fire emojis, as did scores of others.

The video appears to be from a trip Janhvi went on a few weeks ago. She wore the same outfit in one of her earlier posts, which showed her struggling to squeeze orange juice in a hotel room.

In July, Janhvi shared throwback pictures from a vacation she went on with Sharan, her friend Tanisha Santoshi, and a bunch of other friends. Janhvi went to the Maldives in April, and kept her fans updated with pictures from there as well.

She made her film debut opposite Ishaan Khatter with 2018's Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film, a remake of Marathi hit Sairat, released a few months after the death of Janhvi's mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi has since appeared in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and the horror-comedy Roohi. She will soon be seen in Good Luck Jerry, produced by Aanand L Rai, and Dostana 2, which hit a hurdle after lead actor Kartik Aaryan was dropped after having shot several scenes.