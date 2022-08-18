Janhvi Kapoor says her parents wanted her to get married to any guy she likes: 'They don't understand concept of chill'

Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about how her parents Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi didn't get the concept of dating and wanted her to get married to any guy she likes. The actor is currently ‘happily single' and focusing on her multiple work projects. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says she is 'happily single but lonely at times', talks about people who 'were too scared to commit'

Janhvi recently saw the release of her film Good Luck Jerry on Disney+ Hotstar. She is currently working on Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and has already wrapped up work on Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She also has Boney's production, Mili in the pipeline.

Talking about how her parents differed with her on the topic of dating, Janhvi told Filmfare in an interview, “Dating has always been a situation. I don't know why but it always has been mom and dad very, very dramatic about it. It's like 'when you like a guy, come to us and we'll get you married'. I was like what? You know we don't have to get married to every guy we like. We can be like chill also. She's like ‘chill’, ‘what does chill mean’. So they don't understand the concept of like chill.”

Janhvi had recently confirmed during her appearance on The Ranveer Show that she was “happily single, lonely at times". Hinting at a past relationship, Janhvi had said, “Intimacy has become so accessible that it's very convenient to get it whenever they want it and that also makes people too scared to commit to it. They are too intimidated by intimacy and they also get access to it at their convenience which keeps them away from making a real connection with anyone.”

Janhvi made her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in the 2018 film Dhadak. Her parents Boney Kapoor and Sridevi had a love marriage too. Her sister Khushi Kapoor is now gearing up for her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

