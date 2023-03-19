Janhvi Kapoor says if she smiles too much, people say 'kitni eager, kitni desperate hai'

Janhvi Kapoor has said that there is an ‘extra sense of pressure’ as no matter what she does, people will point fingers at her. The actor was talking about the attention she gets for her gym looks and being slammed for smiling or not smiling for the cameras. The actor is currently working on her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and is sometimes spotted during her gym outings or at film events and parties. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor 'prayed' for working with Jr NTR

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor pose for the paparazzi at the engagement ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai earlier this year. (File Photo)

Janhvi is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. In a new interview she said that she is aware of getting attention due to her family, but ultimately it's the work she wants to be known for.

"I know people are waiting to point a finger at me. If I am smiling too much one day in front of my gym, they say, 'Dekho kitni eager, kitni desperate hain (look, how eager she is and how desperate she is).' If I am having a bad day, have got a huge pimple on my face and want to look down and just walk, start my shoot or get it over with, then it’s like 'Kitni ghamandi hain (how proud she is),'" she said at the India Today Conclave on Saturday.

Janhvi further added, "Opinions don’t last, what lasts is your work, what you think of yourself. All these things are not tangible. It’s great that I am getting attention. Everyone loves it. But you can’t take it to your head. Relevance isn’t permanent. Whatever attention I am getting today at the start, it was because of my parents. Even now, a great deal of it, is because of the family I am born into. And maybe a little bit now, I’d like to think is because of the work I am doing. That’s what it comes down to it – work. It doesn’t come down to the shorts that I wore to the gym. Those aren’t the things I want to be known for."

Janhvi has already wrapped up shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi in which she plays a cricketer. It stars her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao.

