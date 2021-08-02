Janhvi Kapoor says she, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Khushi addressed their 'baggage' once they began spending time

Janhvi Kapoor has revealed that she, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor addressed a lot of their baggage once they began spending more time with each other. The actor revealed that initially, siblings would make plans but now, they come together as a family once in two to three weeks for dinners.

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are children of producer Boney Kapoor. While Arjun and Anshula are his children from his first marriage to late Mona Shourie, Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters from his second marriage with Sridevi. Arjun and Anshula grew closer to Janhvi and Khushi following the actor's death in 2018.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar India, Janhvi said, "We started off by making plans over the first couple of months, but now we meet for family dinners every two or three weeks. It doesn't feel like, ‘Oh, we must make an effort or we must meet’, there is a willingness to meet as a family. It feels much more organic now and I don’t know whether we are similar in terms of our personalities [even Khushi and I are very different from each other], but a lot of the baggage that we once carried was addressed once we spent time with each other."

In the interview, Janhvi and Arjun also shed light on their evolving bond. "It’s not like we go to each other’s homes every day, or know every little detail about each other’s lives. But I felt an instant security with Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi, a feeling of comfort. I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life," she said.

Last month, in a Clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club, Arjun had confessed that it ‘still sounds very strange’ when Janhvi calls him ‘bhaiyya’. He said, "The thing is, ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ still sounds very strange to me, only because Anshula calls me ‘bhai’ in a very strange way. ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ is a very new thing. So, when Janhvi says that, it still feels very, very new to me, actually.”