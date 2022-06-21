Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor celebrate Khushi Kapoor's return from Ooty, fans call them 'bling queens'. See pics

Khushi Kapoor received a glittering welcome from her sister Janhvi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor as she returned to Mumbai after wrapping the schedule of her debut film in Ooty. The trio shared pictures from their mini-party on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday. Janhvi also described them as 'Kapoors- the criminals' as she shared a welcome back post for her younger sister. Also Read| Suhana Khan returns to Mumbai after completing The Archies shoot in Ooty, Agastya Nanda hugs Navya Nanda at airport

In the pictures, all three of them were seen wearing short shimmery dresses. Janhvi wore a purple dress, while Khushi and Shanaya matched each other in silver dresses. Sharing three pictures of them clicked on the same spot, Janhvi wrote, "The Kapoor’s the criminals (gun emoji, knife emoji) #welcomehomekhush (party popper emoji)." Khushi also shared two of these pictures on her Instagram account, and simply captioned them with diamond emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor pose for pictures.

Fans and friends showered love on Janhvi and Khushi's post. Shanaya's father-- actor Sanjay Kapoor, commented, "Pretty girls," along with fire and red heart emojis. Their friend, Orhan Awatramani, commented, "The bling ring." In another comment, he wrote, "The bling empire."

Khushi had returned to Mumbai on Sunday, June 19, after completing the shoot for The Archies in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. The Netflix film will also mark the debut of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda,. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar had announced the first schedule wrap of the action musical drama on her Instagram account, sharing a picture in which the word 'wrap' was seen written.

Shanaya is also due to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, a Shashank Khaitan directorial, which also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. Meanwhile, Janhvi is preparing for the release of her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry. The film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh, will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 29.

