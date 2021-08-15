Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor shares inside pic from Rhea Kapoor's wedding but bride and groom are missing
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor shares inside pic from Rhea Kapoor's wedding but bride and groom are missing

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor from Rhea Kapoor's wedding. The producer tied the knot with Karan Boolani on Saturday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor shares a pic from Rhea Kapoor's wedding. 

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture from her cousin Rhea Kapoor's wedding. The photo doesn't feature the bride or the bridegroom Karan Boolani. Instead, Janhvi shared a picture of her half-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. 

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding took place at Anil Kapoor's home. Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor smiling and posing in one corner of the wedding venue. Arjun was dressed in a blue and white kurta-pyjama while Anshula draped a red saree. 

Janhvi shared the picture with a sticker of the charm that is believed to protect someone from the evil eye along with a teddy dancing on a heart. She also tagged them. Anshula also shared the picture as a post on her Instagram account and wrote, “Feeling cute, won’t delete later #MyBestGuy #AllDressedUpWithSomewhereToGo.” 

 

Janhvi Kapoor shares a picture of Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor from Rhea's wedding. 

The Kapoor family came together on Saturday night to attend Rhea and Karan's intimate wedding ceremony. In contrast with her sister Sonam Kapoor's opulent wedding, Rhea opted for a low-key wedding ceremony, with the pictures from the ritual yet to be shared online. 

The couple was spotted leaving Anil's house after the wedding in their car with Karan's sister Karishma accompanying them. Rhea, dressed in red, sat in the backseat of a car. A hint of vermilion (sindoor) and a wedding ring were spotted in the pictures. 

Also read: Shilpa Shetty shares first post since her statement on Raj Kundra’s arrest. See here

Janhvi was recently photographed performing at Punjabi singer Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding party in New Delhi. The wedding party took place earlier this week, at which Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor and Badshah also performed. Janhvi danced to many songs including Genda Phool and Panghat, from her film Roohi. She also shared a short video encapsulating her day in Delhi. 

 

