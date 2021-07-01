Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Janhvi Kapoor shares throwback pics from her 'wildflower wildfire' vacation with Sharan Sharma. See here

Janhvi Kapoor has shared throwback pictures from her vacation with director Sharan Sharma. Check them out here.
JUL 01, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of throwback pictures from a recent vacation. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma can also be seen in some of the pictures shared by Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor is seen running as her hair covers her face in a hazy picture. Another picture shows her chilling in outside a resort-like location. She is also seen posing in front of the sunset and on a beach in other pictures. Also making an appearance in her post is director Sharan Sharma, and Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi. Janhvi shared the pictures and wrote, "wildflower wildfire."

Ahead of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, Janhvi went on a vacation to the Maldives. Before that, she'd gone for a quick getaway to Goa, and also visited her sister Khushi Kapoor in the US.

Janhvi was most recently seen in the horror-comedy Roohi, which was the first major Hindi film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity earlier this year.

Janhvi Kapoor has already wrapped up the shoot for Anand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. She also has producer Karan Johar's Dostana 2 - a sequel to his 2008 film which featured Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham.

Janhvi also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, in which she will be seen with Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, among others.

