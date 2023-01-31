Janhvi Kapoor blushes as paparazzi spot her with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in car; fans call them 'beautiful'

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya seem to be taking their relationship public. The couple has been said to be dating but hasn't admitted it officially after they were on Maldives vacation together last year. Both of them were spotted by paparazzi as they were leaving Karan Johar's residence together in a car on Monday night. Janhvi blushed and smiled as she was captured by paps while having conversation with Shikhar after attending party at Karan's house. The video surfaced online and many people reacted to their video. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts huge nose ring and saree in new photoshoot; rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reacts. See pics)

A paparazzo video of Janhvi and Shikhar was captioned, “#Janhvikapoor with boyfriend #Shikharpahariya spotted at #KaranJohar house in Bandra.” Jahnvi sported a brown mini dress with beige coat. She kept her hair untied and carried a black sling bag. She wore hoop earrings to complete her look. Shikhar wore a full sleeved sweater with pair of blue jeans. The two were seen interacting in the car as paparazzi captured them. Shikhar asked paparazzi not to block their way. Then, Janhvi blushed and smiled while talking with him. Janhvi waved back at the photographers with a smile on her face.

Reacting to the clip, one person wrote, “Viral has publicly declared Janhvi's boyfriend who is, even though Janhvi has never told anything.” Another fan commented, “They look so beautiful.” Other fan wrote, “She felt shy (laughing emoji).” “Timepass boyfriend”, added one. “Kitno ko date karegi (She will date how many people)?”, wrote other.

Recently, the couple was spotted leaving producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor's residence together in a car. They also attended an event together in Delhi in December, 2022. The two were also spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash in Mumbai. Shikhar often comments on Janhvi's Instagram pictures.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He reportedly dated Janhvi earlier but the two got separated.

On work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film will release on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao as her upcoming project. She will essay the role of a cricketer in the film.

