Janhvi Kapoor spotted with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya ahead of Diwali. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor marked her first appearance with ex-boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya in Mumbai. This comes a few weeks after Karan Johar revealed that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan once dated ‘two brothers’ who used to live in his building. Many fans believed that Karan was referring to Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya who were once linked to Sara and Janhvi, respectively, after their pictures surfaced online. Also read: Karan Johar reveals Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan have dated two brothers

In a video, Janhvi was spotted exiting an eatery while holding a paper bag and a cooler. Without posing for cameras, she smiled when the paparazzi called her name and straightway got inside a car. She wore a pink salwar suit. Shikhar Pahariya was seen in the driver's seat as both zoomed off.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He reportedly dated Janhvi Kapoor earlier and later parted ways. Karan Johar in Koffee With Karan 7, almost confirmed their dating rumours when said, “I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in her upcoming survival thriller, Mili. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, it is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. It also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film marks the first collaboration between Janvhi and her father Boney Kapoor who produced the film. It will release on November 4, 2022.

Besides this, Janhvi also has social drama, Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will hit the theatres next year. Meanwhile, she is also gearing up for Mr and Mrs Mahi shoot, where she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao.

