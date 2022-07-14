Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar reveals Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan have dated two brothers; fans begin guessing game

Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 2 featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, July 14, and featured some major revelations as expected. Karan began the conversation by talking about Janhvi and Sara's dating lives and revealed that the actors once dated two brothers. Also Read| Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor share near-death experience in Kedarnath

Karan left both Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan surprised as he shared without any warning to them that both of them dated siblings. He said, "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don't know the level of your friendship today, but I don't remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before." Janhvi and Sara both were shocked and asked Karan if they are now talking about it in the open. Sara asked Janhvi if she knew Karan was going to do this, and the latter said she didn't.

Karan then said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."

Fans soon started the guessing game on social media about who might be the siblings Karan mentioned. Many of the fans suggested that the brothers Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan dated were Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya respectively, and also shared pictures of them together. Veer and Shikhar are both maternal grandsons of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Fans guess who were the brothers Janhvi and Sara dated.

Janhvi and Sara also spoke about how their friendship began in Goa when they happened to be neighbours during the lockdown. They also spoke about their trip to Kedarnath where they almost froze in the minus seven degrees Celsius weather. In the episode, Sara also revealed her crush on Vijay Deverakonda.

