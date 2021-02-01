Janhvi Kapoor struggles to fit into dress as her team tries to help, see behind-the-scenes pictures from photoshoot

Self-confessed foodie Janhvi Kapoor hilariously demonstrated the effects of giving in to food cravings during a glamorous photoshoot. She shared behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram. In the first, she was seen digging into a plate of food as she got her hair done. The second photo featured her struggling to get into a silver dress, as her team attempted to help her.

“Before and after,” Janhvi captioned the photos, along with an upside-down smiley. The post has garnered over 2.5 lakh likes already.

Janhvi’s close friend, Orhan Awatramani, quipped, “Reel life VS real life.” Actor Mrunal Thakur found it funny and wrote, “Hahaha.” Stylist Mohit Rai commented, “Cannot deal,” followed by laughing, heart-eyes and heart emojis. The post also drew praise from fans.

On Saturday, Janhvi returned to Mumbai, after the shoot of her film, Good Luck Jerry, was stalled by protesting farmers in Patiala. This was the third time that filming was interrupted. Farmer groups said that they would allow the shoot to continue if she gave a statement in their favour.

Good Luck Jerry, directed by Sidharth Sengupta, also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The first schedule was originally supposed to wrap up in March.

Janhvi was seen in a guest appearance on the Netflix reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Her last major release is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which she played former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who conducted recce and rescue missions during the 1999 Kargil War. The film was at the centre of a controversy for allegedly showing the Indian Air Force in poor light, with several officers claiming that facts were ‘twisted’ by the filmmakers.

Janhvi also has Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2, with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya, in the pipeline. She has also signed Karan Johar’s ambitious historical drama, Takht, which has an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

