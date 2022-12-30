Janhvi Kapoor stuns in pink, joins rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anant Ambani's engagement bash. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on Thursday. Both of them attended Anant Ambani's engagement ceremony with Radhika Merchant at Antilia. The rumoured couple was all smiles in the video from the party. As their video surfaced online, fans wondered if they are dating each other after breaking up few years ago. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted video of Janhvi meeting Shikhar at the event. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan avoids paparazzi; Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Anant Ambani's engagement bash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi decked up in a pink saree with a sleeveless blouse. She kept her hair loose. Shikhar wore a white kurta pyjama for the event. The video opened with Janhvi going inside the venue in the midst of security guards and police personnel. She was joined by Shikhar soon after. Both of them went inside together and stood with each other amid the crowd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the clip, one person wrote, “Janhvi Kapoor is back with Shikhar Pahariya again.” Another person commented, “She looks elegant (red heart emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Looking pretty in saree (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” “She is back with Shikhar Pahariya”, wrote one more fan.

Recently, Janhvi was spotted with Shikhar at an event in Delhi. Shikhar keeps posting comments on Janhvi's Instagram post. He called her “Ma cherie" in one of the comments.

Shikhar was also on a vacation with Janhvi in Maldives. During their Maldives visit, Janhvi shared a series of pictures from her time on the beach, in the sun as well as under the moon. It was confirmed she was accompanied by Shikhar when a Reddit user pointed out the similarity between his and Janhvi's pics. Janhvi had shared a picture of herself under the moonlit sky and written, “(Half moon emoji) Meet me in the pale moonlight (half yellow moon emoji).” Shikhar had even commented on it, “Moon spirit (red heart emoji).” Shikhar also shared the same picture of the moonlit sky on his Instagram Stories though he wasn't posing like Janhvi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He reportedly dated Janhvi earlier but the two parted ways. Filmmaker Karan Johar on his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, almost confirmed their dating rumours.

Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release in 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She will play the role of a cricketer in the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.