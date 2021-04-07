Janhvi Kapoor takes a ride on her luggage at airport, calls it her 'shaahi sawaari'. Watch funny video

Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of herself at the airport, enjoying a ride on a luggage trolley. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Janhvi wrote: "Shaahi sawari." In the clip, she sits on her luggage as a man pushes the trolley. At one point, Janhvi does the 'princess wave' for the camera.

Last month, Janhvi wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry. Talking about it, she wrote on Instagram: "I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything."

Soon after, Janhvi had left for the US to spend some time with her sister, Khushi. She was first in Los Angeles and then in New York.

While it is not clear what Good Luck Jerry is about, the film's shoot had been interrupted thrice in Punjab by protesting farmers who had wanted Janhvi to come out in support of them.

In March, her film Roohi also released in movie halls. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "After Amar Kaushik's 2018 film Stree emerged winner at the box office, and set new benchmark for horror comedies in Bollywood, it was to expect that the second offering from the same production should at least be equally good, if not better. Sadly, the latest release in the genre, Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharm, is a rather drab attempt at trying to scare people while making them laugh. Neither of the two click."

Last year, during the lockdown, her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, also released on OTT platform.