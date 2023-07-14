Dil Se Dil Tak: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan try to rekindle romance in new Bawaal song

The new song, Dil Se Dil Tak from the upcoming film Bawaal released on Friday. It stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor trying to fix their stained marriage while on a trip to Europe. As they explore places, the two experiences moments that bring them closer and they are seen falling in love, with time. Also read: Bawaal trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor tussle in a ‘world war’ within in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic dramedy

Bawaal new song

Dil Se Dil Tak: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's romantic song is here.

Dil Se Dil Tak is a ballad which captures the budding chemistry between Ajay (Varun) and Nisha (Janhvi) after they find out they have nothing in common. The song is sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta and Suvarna Tiwari. It is written by Kausar Munir and composed by Akashdeep Sengupta.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the song. She added some lyrics of the song in the caption and wrote, “Chhalak gaye naina, Tune mann bhar diya…Mere khaali se dil ko yun, Tune ghar kar diya..” #DilSeDilTak song out now.”

Previously, the makers had dropped their first song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. It is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon.

About Bawaal

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal explores the relationship between two opposites who get married and end up in an unhappy marriage. They take a trip together and find out new things. It is set against the backdrop of World War 2. The film is all set to stream on Prime Video on July 21.

Varun on Bawaal

Talking about Bawaal, Varun earlier shared about his role, "A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and extremely rewarding ones too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately woven but literally, a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha."

Janhvi on Bawaal

"As actors we play roles that are either made for us or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she's so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between," added Janhvi who marks her first collaboration with Varun in the film.

