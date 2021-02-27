Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor watches Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser, watch her reaction
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor watches Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser, watch her reaction

In a video that has landed on the internet, Janhvi Kapoor is seen intently watching the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi. See her reaction here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor was seen taking a look at the teaser during a photoshoot.

A video of Janhvi Kapoor had landed on the internet, which shows her intently watching the teaser of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The video shows Janhvi seated on a chair, in between a photoshoot, with members of her team around her. They all watch the teaser on a phone as some of the best dialogues from the teaser are heard. At the end of it, Janhvi is seen nodding her head in approval. It appears Janhvi hadn't seen the teaser till a photographer showed it to her.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Genelia D’Souza initially thought Riteish Deshmukh was a 'rich brat'

Janhvi Kapoor watches Alia Bhatt's Gangubai teaser, see her reaction

Kartik Aaryan imagines himself as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, shares video

Kumud Mishra: It feels good that makers are showing faith in me

Alia's performance is smash hit. Many of her industry colleagues have lauded her. Sharing his views, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter: "I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08"

Priyanka Chopra was full of praise. She wrote: "Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team. @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc."

Akshay Kumar, too, mentioned, "#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I’d heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it."

Also read: As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours

Karan Johar, who also happens to be Alia's mentor, wrote: "With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! @bhansaliProductions."

Alia plays titular role of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a character based on the life of the madam of brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura of the 1960s. A victim of circumstances, she rose to eminence over time to become one of the most feared and respected brothel owners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt janhvi kapoor gangubai kathiawadi sanjay leela bhansali

Related Stories

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor says audience is not 'obligated' to love her: 'I need to keep working to win everyone over'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:09 PM IST
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares Gangubai Kathiawadi scenes recreated by fans: 'Too good'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:27 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP