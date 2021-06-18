Jared Leto dances to Nivin Pauly's song Kudukku in fan-made video, composer is 'speechless'

Jared Leto has shared a fan-made video on his Twitter page and it is quite a hit online. The video captures many photobombing moments of Jared and is set to the tunes of hit Malayalam song Kudukku.

Hollywood star Jared Leto can be seen photobombing other famous stars at various red carpet events in the montage video. The video has been edited to include Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara’s popular song, from their 2019 film Love Action Drama.

The original song's composer, music director Shaan Rahman was happy and shared the video on his Instagram. He wrote, “@jaredleto made a video with KUDUKKU !!The Fever Never Ends!! I’m speechless right now. @vineeth84 , @dhyansreenivasan , @manumanjith_s , @visakhsubramaniam , @ajuvarghese .. Thank you An awesome moment for all of us. That includes YOU !”

The fans of the Suicide Squad star loved the video and showered his Twitter post with many heart and smiling face emojis. One of them wrote, "Love this video! You crack me up everyday! Love your sense of humor, Thank you for being you! Sending you lots of love!" Another one tweeted, "Right?Right Btw, I remember every single photo bomb." One fan wrote, "You are the man who kindles the fire."

Filmmaker Vivek Nambiar also responded to Jared's tweet and wrote, "Hahahahaa how did you get to this Malayalam song? cc: @NivinOfficial @AjuVarghesee."

Jared also shared it on his Instagram page where he received much love. Aishwarya Lekshmi was among the first ones to comment. She wrote, "That’s a Malayalam hit song!!!!!!" One of his fans wrote, "Photobomb is your signature." Another one commented, "Thank you so much Jared it made my day."

Jared Leto was last seen in The Little Things and is working on the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed along with Anne Hathaway.