Zack Snyder shares first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, teases first Batman vs Joker scene since Dark Knigh
- Batman and Joker will face off for the first time since The Dark Knight in the upcoming director's cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has revealed.
Director Zack Snyder has shared the first-look images of actor Jared Leto's Joker, who has been redrawn for the upcoming director's cut of Justice League. The Academy Award winner previously played the iconic Batman villain in Suicide Squad, with much of his performance being left on the cutting room floor.
Snyder, in an interview, teased a meeting between Leto's Joker and Ben Affleck's Batman in his four-hour Justice League, due for release on the HBO Max streaming service in March.
The filmmaker, who had to leave the project before it was completed because of a family tragedy, and disagreements with the studio, said that when he was brought back to complete his vision, the only element he wanted to add was the Joker. A theatrical version of Justice League was released in 2017, with director Joss Whedon filling in for Snyder.
Also read: Jared Leto tried to ‘throttle’ Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker before it was made, ‘complained bitterly’ to his team
“The cool thing about the scene is that it’s Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman,” Snyder told Vanity Fair. “It’s Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That’s the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together.”
The filmmaker, however, had no explanation for why the Joker looks drastically different in the new pictures, as compared to his tattooed appearance in Suicide Squad. He said, “I would say that there’s been some water under the bridge. Who knows what’s happened. I don’t know if he’s wearing makeup, I don’t know what’s happening. It’s hard to say exactly.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder reveals first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, see here
- Batman and Joker will face off for the first time since The Dark Knight in the upcoming director's cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has revealed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fast & Furious 9 teaser: This 4 second shot took 8 months of preparation
- Director Justin Lin has revealed that a four-second shot in the latest Fast & Furious 9 teaser took eight months of preparation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland says he'd love to play James Bond but would be a 'really short' one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandy Moore sets up gorgeous nursery for her first baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evan shares more details of alleged abuse while dating Marilyn Manson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Susan Sarandon: 'We must let India’s leaders know the world is watching'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malcolm & Marie review: Zendaya, John David Washington are mesmerising together
- Malcolm & Marie movie review: Director Sam Levinson's breathtaking relationship drama, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, will inspire endless debates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is full of gratitude on The White Tiger's success, shares note
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Rihanna, Susan Sarandon is 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer dies at 91
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tarantino dissects Joker: 'They got the audience to think like a lunatic'
- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who otherwise had mixed feelings about Joker, had a lot to say about the film's talk show scene.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Spider-Man 3 is most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever': Tom Holland
- Actor Tom Holland has said that Spider-Man 3 will be the 'most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made'. It was previously reported that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are being brought back for the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav features on Male Lead longlist for The White Tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SAG Awards: The Crown, Chadwick Boseman emerge on top. See full list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka makes it to BAFTA Best Supporting Actress longlist, Parineeti is proud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox