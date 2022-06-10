Jasmin Bhasin eyes an inning in Bollywood

After appearing in a reality show last year, Jasmin Bhasin has refrained from picking up any acting projects, barring her appearances in several music videos. The actor admits that the year-long break was important for her to find her calling as an artiste.

All set to make her entry into Bollywood, Bhasin says, “My focus right now is to get back to acting. I was always used to doing projects back to back. This is the first time that I have taken such a long break. And the reason was that I wanted to get back to doing something different. Now, I am ready. I have already finished a Punjabi film titled Honeymoon (with singer-actor Gippy Grewal).” She goes on, “I am doing more meetings and enjoying it all.”

Opening up about the reason behind the gap, the actor says, “Waiting for the right project where you are completely satisfied is another whole journey. As an artist, you go through it only when you give yourself a break. It is easier to stay in motion where everything just passes by and you don’t care. When you take a break, you realise a lot of things about what you want to do and how you want to perceive yourself. That has definitely happened with me”.

Not everyone may know that this isn’t the first time that Bhasin has been seen on the 70mm. She started her career with the Tamil film Vaanam in 2011, and went on to do other language films such as Beware of Dogs (Malayalam, 2014), Veta (Telugu, 2014) and Ladies & Gentlemen (Telugu, 2015).

Her line-up also includes a movie penned by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, for which she will start shooting in July.

“In the last few years, I got so busy with television that I stopped navigating my way to Bollywood, but now I am doing it again, and I’m getting great response. Entering the industry, I have no preconceived notion about it,” says the actor.

Explaining her views, Bhasin continues, “Right now, we are living in this amazing era where all you need is good script and good acting skills, and you will definitely be appreciated for the hard work and effort”.

Going forward, Bhasin hopes to infuse life to characters which challenge her. “I want to do projects where I get to perform a lot as an actor. Because I’ve been acting for so many years, and I am really confident about my skills. I don’t want to do the same monotonous roles, and pick challenging roles. Something which challenges my own personality too,” she ends.