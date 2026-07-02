Days after terminal ileitis diagnosis, Jasmin Bhasin says she is back home post hospital discharge: ‘No danger’

Actor Jasmin Bhasin had gone to Dubai to celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend Aly Goni. It took an unexpected turn after she was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with terminal ileitis. The actor has now shared a fresh health update, revealing that she is back home in India after getting discharged from the hospital.

Jasmin shares health episode

Jasmin Bhasin is currently recovering in home after getting discharged.

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The actor took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Quick update: I’m home from the hospital, resting, and recovering smoothly. No stress, no danger – just taking it easy. Appreciate all the prayers and messages.”

Jasmin from Instagram Stories.

Jasmin diagnosed by terminal ileitis

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{{^usCountry}} A few days ago, Jasmin wrote, “So as soon as I landed in Dubai the next day I fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised because I was diagnosed with terminal ileitis and severe high risk infection and inflammation. But hopefully I will recover soon and will be back.” She was seen speaking to fans in the video, from her hospital bed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few days ago, Jasmin wrote, “So as soon as I landed in Dubai the next day I fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised because I was diagnosed with terminal ileitis and severe high risk infection and inflammation. But hopefully I will recover soon and will be back.” She was seen speaking to fans in the video, from her hospital bed. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, “I am so sorry I have not been able to respond to all your lovely messages and post, but Aly has already posted this birthday cake and how we didn't end up how we expected. Life is very unexpected but I am much better and should be back soon, but I am grateful to all of your love for my birthday and all your best wishes for my speedy recovery.”

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On Monday, Jasmin took to Instagram to share a health update, acknowledging the concern and love she has been receiving from fans. The actor assured everyone that she is aware of their worries and wanted to keep them informed about her condition.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Jasmin revealed that doctors in Dubai had advised her to remain hospitalised there. However, she chose to return to India, saying she wanted to continue her treatment in her home country.

“A lot of you are really concerned and needed an update about my health. So, I didn’t get medical clearance, and I wasn’t ‘fit to fly’ as per my hospital because I am still not out of the danger zone,” she shared.

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Aly's birthday post

On Sunday, Aly posted a picture from the hospital to wish Jasmin. He wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans 😔 Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again.

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May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success.

Get well soon, That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. ❤️ Happy Birthday. love you, always."

Later, in his Instagram Stories, Aly wrote, "Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days."

Jasmin recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa, after shooting for Rohit Shetty’s reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.