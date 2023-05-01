Javed Akhtar on Satish Kaushik's death: 'I'm sure his company would've reached a worth of 150-200 crore in 2-3 years'

Satish Kaushik died in March this year. Recently, an event was organised in the late actor-filmmaker's honour, where veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar remembered him. While sharing memories of the late actor-filmmaker, Javed said what saddens him is that 'Satish’s story didn’t get completed'. Javed spoke about a company set up by Satish, and how if he were alive, its worth would have reached ₹150-200 crore in a couple of years. Also read: Anil Kapoor shares clips from memorable films, pens note on Satish Kaushik birth anniversary

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, on Satish Kaushik's 67th birth anniversary, an event was organised in his honour in Mumbai, where his close friends Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Neena Gupta and many other celebrities recalled their fond memories with Satish. Javed and actor-wife Shabana Azmi also attended the event. After Satish's death on March 9, Javed had also remembered the late actor-director in a emotional tweet.

Now, Javed Akhtar was quoted by The Times of India as saying at a recent event in Lucknow, “He (Satish) was always smiling and had a tremendous sense of humour, but behind that there was a very serious and sensitive person. It saddens me that Satish’s story didn’t get completed. He had just taken off as a producer and director and he got major support from Lucknow. If he would have continued for two-three years more, I am sure his company would have reached a worth of ₹150-200 crore.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is not clear which company Javed was referring to, when he made the comment. Satish reportedly owned a company named Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP, which was registered in Mumbai in November 2021. Apart from this the late actor and Anupam Kher, his former National School of Drama classmate and close friend, had reportedly established Karol Bagh Productions, a film production company in 2007.

Satish Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Mr and Mrs Khiladi, among many others. His most popular films as a filmmaker are Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam (2003) and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001), co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON