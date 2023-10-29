Javed Akhtar slams reviving classic songs with rap versions: ‘It is like putting disco music in Taj Mahal’

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has some strong opinions on the trend of remixing old classics. In a conversation on Cyrus Says, Javed Akhtar says that the process of reviving a song is not the problem. It is the commercial aspect that adds a bad taste. He also added such practices are akin to adding ‘disco music in Taj Mahal.’ (Also read: Javed Akhtar reveals he wrote this song drunk and within 10 minutes: 'I kept delaying it')

What Javed said

Renowned screenwriter Javed Akhtar has shared his opinion on remixing old songs. (AP file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent conversation with Cyrus Says, Javed Akhtar said, “Remembering the past, giving certain importance to it, trying to revive it is not wrong at all. It is appreciable, but at the same time this kind of commercial dependence on the past is not a healthy attitude. At least preserve its dignity. You take a song with beautiful lyrics, good meaning and then add your own bizarre antras (stanzas) to it, that is not done. It is like putting psychedelic light in Ajanta or disco music in Taj Mahal. That is not done."

‘You should respect them’

He further added, “These are memorable songs, by great singers, writers, composers, you should respect them. This is a cultural heritage. You want to revive it, sure go ahead, you want to someone else to sing it with new orchestra and arrangement, there is no problem in that. Like, you take a (KL) Saigal song and make Arijit (Singh) sing it, it is fine. But you take that song and add a rap in between, that’s not done."

About Javed Akhtar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Javed is one of the most well known lyricists working in Bollywood, who has won several awards, including 5 National Awards as well as the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. Some of his notable works include Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga, Sandese Aate Hain, Tere Liye, and Iktara among others. Javed is married to actor Shabana Azmi since 1984. He was earlier married to screenwriter Honey Irani and shares two children with her – actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.