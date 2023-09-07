Jawan box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film likely to open at 75 cr, as per early estimates

When Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller Pathaan released to unprecedented numbers on the opening day earlier this year, not many would have seen it getting surpassed anytime soon. However, Shah Rukh's very own action thriller Jawan may just do the job, as per early estimates accoridng to a report by Sacnilk.com. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan marries personal with political seamlessly in most films, but Jawan isn't one of them)

Early estimates are in

Shah Rukh Khan's new film Jawan is likely to beat Pathaan

As per the report, Jawan is likely to make around ₹75 crore on the opening day, September 7, across the three languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu - at the domestic box office. This is only the collection of Day 1, which happens to be a Thursday, and a holiday on the occasion of Janmashtami. It is likely to have an incredible run on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, before the first Monday hits.

Facts & figures

As per the same report, the Hindi version enjoyed 46% occupancy rate on the opening day. The film sold 14 lakh tickets on Day 1, already beating those of Pathaan.

Jawan vs Pathaan

Pathaan also enjoyed an extensive weekend as it released on Wednesday, January 25. It had the national holiday of Republic Day on Thursday, the following Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to have a smooth run at the box office.

Pathaan opened at ₹27.02 crore, the highest for any Hindi film so far. However, Jawan is also likely to collect more in the South markets, given the presence of Tamil cinema stalwarts like Atlee, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Jawan leaked

A print of the film leaked hours before the theatrical release on Telegram and torrent websites. While this may affect the film's business, Jawan is likely to glide through this setback thanks to the positive word-of-mouth by the audience and critics alike.

About Jawan

Jawan is an action thriller directed by Atlee. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Ridhi Dogra among others. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

