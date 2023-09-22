Jawan box office collection day 15: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara film witnesses slight dip, earns over 526 crore in India

Jawan box office collection day 15: Jawan, which has been doing very well at the domestic as well as global box office, witnessed a slight dip in earnings. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹526 crore at the domestic box office till now. Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. (Also Read | Ridhi Dogra turns 39: Know more about the actor who plays Kaveri Amma in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan)

Jawan box office collection

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's second film of the year is also a blockbuster.

According to Sacnilk.com, the week one collection of Jawan in India was ₹389.88 crore (Hindi: ₹347.98 crore, Tamil: ₹23.86 crore and Telugu: ₹18.04 crore). Jawan earned ₹19.1 crore on day 9, ₹31.8 crore on day 10, ₹36.85 crore on day 11, ₹16.25 crore on day 12, ₹14.4 crore on day 13 and ₹8.85 crore on day 14.

As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned ₹8.85 crore nett in India on its fifteenth day for all languages, as per early estimates. The total collection of the film so far stands at ₹526.73 crore. Recently, Jawan became the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has amassed ₹922.55 crore at the global box office within 15 days of its release.

Shah Rukh on Jawan

Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai. In the event, Shah Rukh Khan shared his excitement for the success of the movie. He had said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

About Jawan

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt were seen in cameo appearances in the film. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya are also part of the film.

