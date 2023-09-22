Ridhi Dogra turns 39: Know more about the actor who plays Kaveri Amma in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Ridhi Dogra's TV days

Ridhi made her TV debut with Zee Next's inaugural show Jhoome Jiiya Re in 2007. She followed it up with shows like Hindi Hai Hum (2009), YRF Television's Rishta.com and Seven (2010), Laagi Tujhse Lagan (2010), Maryada…Lekin Kab Tak? (2010-12), Savitri (2013), Yeh Hai Aashiqui (2014), Diya Aur Baati Hum (2015), Woh Apna Sa (2017-18), and Qayamat Ki Raat (2018).

She also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 (2013) and adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 (2014).

Making waves on the web

Ridhi went on to make her OTT debut with the psychological thriller Asur. The show streaming on Jio Cinema recently concluded its second season, and also stars Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti.

She then played a parallel lead in ZEE5 and ALTBalaji's romantic drama The Married Woman (2021) alongside Monica Dogra and Imaad Shah. Last year, she played an investor in TVF Pitchers Season 2. This year, she reunited with Barun for the romantic show Badtameez Dil on Amazon miniTV.

Bollywood breakthrough

Ridhi made her foray into films as soon as this year, with the action thriller Lakadbaggha, also starring Anshuman Jha and Milind Soman. Undoubtedly, her biggest breakthrough so far was in the recently released Jawan, where she played a jailer in the 1980s and eventually the adoptive mother of Shah Rukh's character Azad.

Ridhi will be next seen in Maneesh Sharma's spy thriller Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film would mark her return to Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj banner 13 years after Seven. It would also mark her entry into the YRF Spy Universe. The film is slated to release in cinemas on the occasion of Diwali on November 10.

