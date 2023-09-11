Jawan box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film earns 81 crore on Sunday, takes weekend total to 287 crore

Jawan box office collection: The Atlee action entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara achieved the unthinkable on Sunday. The film collected around ₹81 crore nett in India for all languages on Sunday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The gross collection as reported by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan stands at ₹85.10 crore. Also read: Internet looks amazed as person explains why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released on Janmashtami

Jawan at domestic box office

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan song Zinda Banda.

Jawan had opened in India at ₹75 crore with 65.5 crore coming from Hindi and rest from Tamil and Telugu versions. It went on to collect ₹ ₹ 53.23 crore on Friday and ₹ 77.83 crore on Saturday. With the collection of ₹81 crore on Sunday, the total collection of the film stands at around ₹287 crore as per Sacnilk.com.

The report further states that Jawan had an overall 70.77 percent occupancy for Hindi shows, 53.71 percent occupancy for Tamil shows and 68.79 percent occupancy for Telugu shows on Sunday.

Number of tickets sold for Jawan on Sunday

Sharing the Sunday collections of the film, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X Monday morning, “Jawan creates History. Sold a Record 2875961 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 4th day. Biggest ever for a Bollywood film. #ShahRukhKhan #Nayanthara #Jawan.”

Further sharing the worldwide figures and other details, he added, "Worldwide hits ₹500 cr gross club, making Shah Rukh Khan the only actor to achieve this feat twice in a single year. Hindi Shows - 15404 Gross - ₹ 76.07 cr. Tamil Shows - 918 Gross - ₹ 5.59 cr. Telugu Shows - 798 Gross - ₹ 3.44 cr Total - ₹ 85.10 cr. National Multiplex Chains PVR - 4,29,729 INOX - 3,69,775 Cinepolis - 1,58,007."

Jawan was the most anticipated film of the year, especially after the success of Shah Rukh's earlier release, Pathaan. It has even surpassed Pathaan which had collected 280.75 crore in its opening weekend. The film also has Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo and Vijay Sethupathi as the prime antagonist. Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi also star in the film.

