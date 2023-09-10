Internet looks amazed as person explains why Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released on Janmashtami

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is creating history every single day. The film stars Shah Rukh in a dual role and has Deepika Padukone in the role of his mother in one of the segments. Now an X user has compared Jawan's plot to the birth of Lord Krishna and has cited it as a reason to why the film was postponed to eventually hit the theatres on Janmashtami. Also read: Reddit user says ‘Baadshah is built differently’ as Shah Rukh Khan performs truck-chase sequence in Jawan BTS video Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

Jawan release on Janmashtami

Twitter user R wrote on X, "Film released on Janmashtami. Hero was born in jail in the movie. Was raised by an another mother. He grows up to be a messiah to save the society. Maybe the postponement of #Jawan from June to September was written in the stars."

Several X users were amazed to see the coincidence. An X user reacted, “He had girls(gopis) all around him,” while hinting at how Shah Rukh's character has his gang of girls around him. Another tweeted, “And there is a song in jail related to Krishna," while pointing out the song One more tweeted, “True Even 2 songs Had Bhagwan Shri Krishna's Reference Marriage song and "Aararaari Raaro".” A comment also read: “Or deliberate perhaps! The makers knew that too.”

Lord Krishna is said to have been born in jail to parents Vasudeva and Devaki. Jawan was scheduled to release on June 2 but was postponed to September 7. “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences….” Shah Rukh had written about the film's delay during a Twitter interaction with fans.

More about Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee, has been performing very well in theatres across the globe. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover Eijaz Khan and Ridhi Dogra among others. It has made ₹350 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Even Google India celebrated the film by greeting those who search for the film with a walkie-talkie icon on screen. The moment that is clicked, the screen gets covered by bandages and is followed by Shah Rukh Khan's voice saying “Ready.” Reacting to Google's gesture, Shah Rukh had tweeted, “Jawan ko Google par bhi dhoondh lo aur theatres mein bhi (find Jawan in theatres as well as on Google)! it’s so much fun….to see the bandages when I don’t have to tie them on my face!!! #JawanOnGoogle.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON