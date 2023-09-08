Google celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Here's what happens when you search SRK or film's name

A day after Jawan's release, Google India on Friday joined in to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's second film of the year. Google took a cue from Shah Rukh doing a few steps of Bees Saal Baad's song Bekarar Karke Hume in a Jawan scene. Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Google wrote, "Bekarar karke humein, Yun na jaaiye, aapko humari kasam… Google par Jawan search kar aaiye (search Jawan on Google)." (Also Read | Jawan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film expected to gross ₹150 crore worldwide) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Atlee's Jawan.

How Google India celebrates Jawan

Google further guided its followers on what the interactive session is. Google also said, "Step 1: Search for Jawan or SRK (Shah Rukh Khan), Step 2: Click on the walkie-talkie (sound on), Step 3: Keep tapping to unwrap a surprise, Step 4: Show us what your screen looks like…"

How you can be part of Google's interactive session

When a person types and searches Jawan or SRK on the Google search bar, a red walkie-talkie appears on screen and Shah Rukh's voice says 'ready'. As one keeps clicking on the walkie-talkie, bandage rolls appear on the screen covering it. Shah Rukh's voice is heard in intervals.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "This is so cool. Thank you." A comment read, "Oh man this whole animation is so damn sexy." A person tweeted, "Wow this is so cool. Google what to say. Google is also Shah Rukh's fan now."

What Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut said about Jawan

Celebrities have also reacted to the film. Taking to Instagram Stories, filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday dropped a photo of Shah Rukh. In the picture, the actor was seen in a rugged look with intense expression. The caption read, “Emperor.”

Kangana Ranaut also praised Shah Rukh for his transformation into a "mass superhero" with Jawan. She posted a note on her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening and lauded Shah Rukh for hardwork and perseverance. She wrote, “From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade-long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience to his late forties to mid-fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) Is nothing short of superheroic even in real life."

She also added, "I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish. SRK is the cinema God that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. (smile face emoticons) Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility King Khan. @iamsrk.”

More about Jawan

Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film has been getting massive responses from all the fans as well as the critics. Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone is seen in a special appearance.

