Jawan co-star Nayanthara is 19 years younger than Shah Rukh Khan; a look at age gap between him and his female co-stars

Massive age gaps don't seem to deter some of today's top female actors from being cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan. In his past few films, Shah Rukh has romanced actors such as Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, who are nowhere near his age, and even grew up in different decades. Shah Rukh, who will turn 58 this year, has once again been paired with an actor much younger than him in Jawan – Nayanthara. Also read: Check out Nayanthara's best films ahead of her big Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in a still from Jawan song Chaleya.

The age gap between Shah Rukh Khan – and so many of his contemporaries, including Salman Khan – and his female co-stars seems to be a trend that's been quietly sneaking up on us. He is hardly paired opposite his famous co-stars such as Kajol (49) and Juhi Chawla (55) any more.

Ahead, a look at Shah Rukh's most recent female co-stars with an age difference of at least 17 years – in some cases, more than 27 years.

Nayanthara, 19 years (Jawan)

In his upcoming film Jawan, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, on September 7, Shah Rukh, 57, has been paired opposite Nayanthara, 38, for the first time. Atlee’s upcoming action film also features Deepika Padukone.

Taapsee Pannu, 21 years (Dunki)

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and National Film Awards-winning director Rajkumar Hirani. The upcoming film also marks Shah Rukh's first movie with Taapsee Pannu, who turned 36 last month. Dunki will be released in December 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a still from their song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Deepika Padukone, 20 years (Pathaan)

Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, 37, have worked in many films together, their last being Pathaan (2023). In fact, when her first film Om Shanti Om (2007) came out, Deepika was 21-years-old, while Shah Rukh was around 42.

Anushka Sharma, 22 years (Zero)

Before Pathaan, Shah Rukh was seen in a lead role in the 2018 film Zero. He was paired with Anushka Sharma, 35, in the film. Shah Rukh is 22 years older than Anushka, who had also made her acting debut opposite him in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) when she was just 20 and he was 43.

Katrina Kaif, 17 years (Zero)

Along with Anushka and Shah Rukh, Zero also featured Katrina Kaif. The 40-year-old actor is 17 years younger than Shah Rukh, and has also worked with him in Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

Mahira Khan, 19 years (Raees)

In 2017, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was paired opposite Shah Rukh in the action film Raees. Mahira is 38, around 19 years Shah Rukh's junior.

Alia Bhatt, 27 years (Dear Zindagi)

One of the biggest age gaps was between Shah Rukh and his Dear Zindagi co-star, Alia Bhatt, 30. Alia is more than 27 years younger than Shah Rukh. Alia's character develops romantic feelings for her therapist, played by Shah Rukh, in the 2016 film, which explored their relationship and age gap rather nicely.

