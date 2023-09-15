Jawan press con: Shah Rukh Khan sings happy birthday for Nayanthara's mother, reveals why his co-star skipped the event

Shah Rukh Khan attended the success press conference of his new action thriller Jawan in Mumbai. However, his co-star Nayanthara couldn't make it. Shah Rukh explained the reason of her absence on stage. (Also Read: Jawan Tamil and Telugu shows ‘hardly fetching any return’ against running cost, making as low as ₹11K per show)

Shah Rukh on Nayanthara's absence

Shah Rukh sings happy birthday for Nayanthara's mother at Jawan press conference

While opening the success press conference of Jawan, Shah Rukh revealed that the leading lady, Nayanthara, couldn't make it since she was in Chennai to celebrate the birthday of her mother. Shah Rukh then sang happy birthday to Nayanthara's mom “from here to Chennai.”

Nayanthara's wish for her mom

Earlier in the day, Nayanthara posted an Instagram Story with her mother and wished her happy birthday. Her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan also posted pictures of them with Nayanthara's mother on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to you OmnaKurian (red heart emojis) my Atha amma (emojis) love you soooo much !!! You are our biggest strength (red heart emojis) all your prayers and your blessings make our life soo beautiful! May you live forever (emojis) birthday wishes from me , Nayan , uyir & ulag (emojis)”

Shah Rukh credited the chemistry between him and Nayanthara to Atlee's feminist writing. “Those who create these characters genuinely respect women. Log kehte hain, Shah Rukh romane achha karta hai. Aisa nahi hai (People say Shah Rukh romances well. That's not the case). It's the writers who create these women. For example, Narmada (Nayanthara's character in Jawan) is asked by her boyfriend to abort their baby, but she refuses, breaks up with him, and raises her daughter alone.”

About Jawan

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanjay Dutt. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is playing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi across the world. Jawan is set to cross the coveted milestone of ₹700 crore worldwide today and is nearing the ₹400 crore mark at the Indian box office.

