Jawan Tamil and Telugu shows ‘hardly fetching any return’ against running cost, making as low as 11K per show

Jawan may be running successfully in North India and across the world but the scene in South India is quite different. As per recent reports, the film is not busting any blocks with its Tamil and Telugu versions. (Also read: Jawan box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan film to cross ₹700 crore worldwide today) Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan wear his masks from the newly-released movie Jawan.(PTI)

Lukewarm response for dubbed versions

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan, the film has not been able to draw in huge crowds with its regional languages dubs. He tweeted, “Jawan Tamil & Telugu shows are hardly fetching any return on running cost at the moment in India. They are collecting only in thousands per show from plenty of cinemas across the nation."

Sharing details of amount collected, Manobala wrote, “Thursday Day 8 Tracked shows Tamil Shows - 1007 Gross - ₹ 1.43 cr Per Show Collection - ₹14,300. Telugu Shows - 847 Gross - ₹ 0.96 cr Per Show Collection - ₹ 11,334.”

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in supporting roles, Jawan was promoted as a pan-India movie. While it is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, it is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee. Multiple songs from the film, such as Zinda Banda, were also released in Telugu and Tamil languages. Some scenes were also reshot with different actors for different versions.

Business so far

Meanwhile, in Hindi, the film has minted ₹347 crore overall, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Tamil and Telugu versions earned ₹ 43.35 crore overall so far. The film will cross ₹400 crore mark on Friday, September 15. Worldwide, it is close to hitting the ₹700 crore mark.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the movie features Shah Rukh in the role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. The movie highlights various social and political issues through the story. It also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

The film became the fastest Hindi movie to cross the ₹500 crore mark at the global box office this week. It took the film just four days to reach this coveted milestone. Red Chillies Entertainment celebrated this remarkable achievement by sharing the news on Instagram.

