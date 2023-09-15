Jawan box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan film to cross 700 crore worldwide today

Jawan box office collection: The weekend is here and so is another chance for Shah Rukh Khan's latest film to rake in more money. Directed by Atlee, Jawan has been declared a blockbuster for its stellar reception in not only India but also worldwide. The film is expected to hit the ₹700 crore mark with its Friday collections. (Also read: Jawan box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan film inches towards ₹400 cr) Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's second film of the year is also a blockbuster.

SRK: Mr Worldwide

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan, Jawan collected another ₹28 crore on Thursday, worldwide. He also gave a daily breakdown of all the money collected so far. “Jawan WW Box Office. Shah Rukh Khan's film is Inching towards ₹700 cr gross mark. ||#Jawan|#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Atlee||

Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 140.17 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 156.80 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 52.39 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 38.21 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 34.06 cr

Day 8 - ₹ 28.79 cr

Total - ₹ 684.71 cr

On Thursday, the film grossed $334,476 in North America. Total gross now stands at $9,675,191, ie ₹80.37 crore." A tweet read, “SRK is all set to have two $10+ Million films in the same year by Friday's early hours in North America. A record which is going to be in the books for a long time. And, that’s not all. He has a potential ‘Number One Indian Grosser in North America’ waiting to explode on 22nd December in theatres.”

Over its first weekend, Jawan was the second most watched film across the world after The Nun II. It scored a $62.7 million worldwide weekend.

About Jawan

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year after Pathaan. It stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It also has Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo.

In the film, Shah Rukh plays a jailer who moonlights as a vigilante with his small army of female convicts. He sets out to avenge the Indian public after years of corruption at the hands of businessmen and politicians.

