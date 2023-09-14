News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jawan box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan film inches closer to 400 cr in India

Jawan box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan film inches closer to 400 cr in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 14, 2023 09:59 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues its momentous run at the domestic box office as it seems to have raked in ₹19.50 crore across languages on second Thursday.

After rounding off its opening week in India across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu at 369.22 crore at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan continues its unstoppable run on its second Thursday. As per early estimates recorded by sacnilk.com, Atlee's directorial earned 19.50 crore on its eighth day since the release. (Also Read: Jawan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh film crosses 650 cr gross worldwide, sells over 9.7 lakh tickets in India)

Jawan on Day 8

As per the early estimates, Jawan has added another 19.50 crore to its staggering domestic box office collection so far. Thus the updated collection after Day 8 would be 388.72 crore, making the film inch even closer to the terrific milestone of 400 crore.

The distribution of 19.50 crore into Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, however, isn't known yet. This figure is 5 crore less than that of Wednesday, on which the film earned 23.20 crore. It's safe to say, however, that Jawan has entered its second week with a bang.

Jawan so far

Jawan ended its opening week in India with 369.22 crore, out of which the Hindi collection stands at 327.88 crore and the South (Tamil + Telugu) collection totals up to 41.55 crore. Besides the extraordinary domestic box office collection, Jawan has already crossed 650 crore worldwide.

Jawan - the way ahead

Going by the current trajectory, Jawan is sure to hit 400 crore on its second Friday. It's sure to garner an impressive total over its second weekend too, given that there's no Bollywood release to compete with the film this week. The next release, that too mid-budget ones, will only release next week on September 22: Shilpa Shetty's comedy Sukhee and Vicky Kaushal's dramedy The Great Indian Family.

About Jawan

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanjay Dutt. It is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film released on September 7, on the occasion of Janmashtami.

