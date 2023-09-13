Jawan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints 365 crore in India in a week

Jawan box office collection day 7: After crossing the ₹350 crore mark in India, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer continues to maintain a strong grip on the ticket windows. As per Sacnilk.com, the action thriller is estimated to have minted around ₹21.50 crore nett in India on its seventh day since release. Jawan is directed by Atlee. Also read: Jawan box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's film close to joining ₹350 crore club in India Jawan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing performed well despite a negligible dip.

Jawan box office business on Wednesday

With the current figures, the the total business of Jawan in all languages, in India, currently stands at ₹ 366.08. While the business on Wednesday is slightly lower than the Tuesday numbers, there is no stopping for the film. It's likely to break even more records as it will pick up better numbers on the upcoming weekend.

While a detailed report is yet to be out after the last show of Wednesday, the portal reported an overall occupancy of 19.85% in Hindi on the seventh day. On Tuesday, the film performed well and recorded a collection of ₹26 crore net in India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “#Jawan is all set to post a sensational total in its extended Week 1… It’s a new benchmark for #Hindi films… Unprecedented- Unimaginable… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr. Total: ₹ 306.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Not only in India, but Jawan is also ruling the international box office. The film entered the ₹600 crore club on Tuesday. Film trade insider Sumit Kadel called the global numbers ‘astonishing.’

Everything you need to know about Jawan

Jawan released in theatres on Thursday last week in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Besides Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone also appeared in a special role as Shah Rukh's mother in the film. Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak and Aaliyah Qureishi starred as the six girls of Shah Rukh's team while Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Yogi Babu and Eijaz Khan were seen in supporting roles. Actor Sanjay Dutt also made a surprise cameo in the film.

