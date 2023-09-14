Jawan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh film crosses 650 cr gross worldwide, sells over 9.7 lakh tickets in India

Jawan grosses over ₹ 650 crore worldwide

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "Jawan crosses ₹650 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Sold 970956 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 7th day. Hindi shows - 11608, gross - ₹17.62 crore. Tamil shows - 1052, gross - ₹1.47 crore. Telugu shows - 852, gross - ₹1.03 crore. Total - ₹ 20.12 crore."

Further sharing the breakup from multiplexes, Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, "National multiplex chains – PVR 1,44,907 tickets - ₹4.85 crore. INOX 92,491 tickets - ₹3.01 crore. Cinepolis 44,633 tickets ₹1.5 crore."

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Jawan collected an estimated ₹23.3 crore nett in India in all languages on Wednesday. Jawan's Hindi version made ₹21.5 crore nett, while the Tamil and Telugu versions collected ₹95 lakh and ₹85 lakh, respectively. So far, Jawan has minted roughly ₹368.38 crore nett in all languages, as per the portal.

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

Fastest Hindi film to cross ₹ 300 cr in India

Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. After opening at ₹75 crore nett in India in all languages, Jawan soon became the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹300 crore club in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter or X on Tuesday, writing, "Jawan fastest to enter ₹300 crore nett... India biz (business)... Hindi version only." Sharing details about the other Hindi films and how many days they took to enter ₹300 crore club in India, he said in the same tweet that Shah Rukh's Pathaan (2023) achieved the feat in seven days, while Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 took eight days.

He also tweeted, “Jawan: Day 6 [Tuesday]. Pathaan: Day 7. Gadar 2: Day 8. Baahubali 2's Hindi version: Day 10. KGF 2's Hindi version: Day 11. Dangal: Day 13. Sanju: Day 16. Tiger Zinda Hai: Day 16. PK: Day 17. War: Day 19. Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Day 20. Sultan: Day 35.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON