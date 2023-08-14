Jawan song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's romance is so fresh. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled the much-awaited romantic song Chaleya from his upcoming action thriller film Jawan. This is the second song from the film after Zinda Banda. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh posted the video. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan calls Nayanthara 'do bacchon ki maa' as fan asks him if he fell for her during Jawan shoot)

Jawan song Chaleya

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan.

On YouTube, Red Chillies Entertainment posted the music video of Chaleya. Watch it here:

Chaleya has also been released as Chalona and Hayyoda. The Hindi version of the romantic track has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. It is choreographed by Farah Khan and written by Kumaar.

Shah Rukh on Chaleya

During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter recently, Shah Rukh revealed his favourite song from the film. He wrote, “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.”

Jawan clips posted online

Recently, Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment made a police complaint in Mumbai after unauthorised video clips from Jawan were posted on social media. Mumbai Police has registered a case at Santacruz Police station under IPC section 379 and IT Act as Jawan's clip was stolen and used on social media on Thursday. “Mumbai police are investigating further the matter further,” said Mumbai Police as quoted by news agency ANI.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen with Shah Rukh in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. Nayanthara will be seen playing a role of a cop. In Jawan, fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

Jawan is Shah Rukh's second release of 2023 after Pathaan, which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of his career so far. Pathaan was released after Shah Rukh's four-year-long hiatus from films. He will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

