Shah Rukh Khan calls Nayanthara 'do bacchon ki maa' as fan asks him if he fell for her during Jawan shoot

Actor Shah Rukh Khan hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter and answered questions from fans. From revealing details of his upcoming film Jawan to talking about his bald look in the film, Shah Rukh responded to many questions. He also answered whether he fell for co-star Nayanthara during the shoot. Also read: Jawan first song Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh Khan dances his heart out in foot-tapping track Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be seen together in Jawan.

Ask SRK on Twitter

Shah Rukh tweeted, “So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan.” One of the users asked the actor, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi (Did you fall for Nayanthara)?” He responded, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh (Shut up! She's mom to two young kids)!! Ha ha. #Jawan.”

Shah Rukh Khan on pointers for impressing a girl

Another one also asked Shah Rukh for tips to impress a girl. The Pathaan actor replied, “Pehla sabak yeh ‘patana patana' mat bolo accha nahi lagta (lesson number one is the word patana is too crass).” Talking about Jawan, the actor also shared, “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me.” While he said Jawan is an ‘emotional drama’, he also added, “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them.”

Shah Rukh Khan on Jailer

Besides talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh also mentioned Rajinikanth in one of his answers. When someone asked him about Rajinikanth's Jailer, Shah Rukh revealed, “Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too.” He also reacted to 16 years of his film Chak De India and said, “I remember how lovely the girls were. Aditya and Jaydeep and Sumit were so helpful to make this really beautiful film. One of my all time happy place.” He also tackled some users who criticised him in their questions.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh had shared a poster of Jawan and wrote in the caption, “The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous”. Directed by Atlee, the film also has Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, apart from Nayanthara. It is set to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

