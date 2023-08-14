Jaya Bachchan forgets line, makes faces in hilarious BTS video of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On Monday team Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dropped a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the sets. Starring all the actors, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and others, the video also has director Karan Johar in his hilarious avatar during the making. The highlight of the video was undoubtfully Jaya Bachchan who showed her rare, goofy side. Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Jaya Bachchan as the angry old matriarch is a masterstroke in casting

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BTS video

Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others in BTS video, shared by Karan Johar.

The video opens with several glimpses of the actors breaking into a laugh during their shoot. Karan is also seen singing Disco Deewane with a twist. It also had Alia Bhatt and Ranveer dancing and goofing around, even though she breaks into a laugh during the intense argument scene.

Jaya Bachchan goofing on sets

It is followed by several parts where almost all actors said, “Sorry, I forgot my lines,” during takes. Even Jaya Bachchan is seen struggling as she said, “Why do I get stuck here?” From Alia to Ranveer Singh to Shabana and Tota Roy Chowdhury, everyone starts blabbering between their lines. In the end, Jaya poses intensely during the Dhindhora scene, however, with an unexpected twist, she is seen being goofy and making faces. She even winks at the camera for a change as someone is heard calling her ‘cute.’

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote in the caption of the post, “Prem uncut! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in cinemas near you, book your tickets now,” and tagged the entire cast and crew members. Reacting to the video, one person pointed out in the comment section, “Jaya Bachchan being herself.” “Hahaha wow look at our Rocky and Rani's friendship. They both are just so adorable and precious,” added a fan. Yet another one said, “Please shared more BTS.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan's comeback as a director after seven years. The film reunited Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt onscreen. While Shabana Azmi played Alia aka Rani's grandmother, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan play Ranveer aka Rocky's grandparents. The film is about a clash of cultures which happens when educated, liberal Bengali journalist Rani falls for gym dude Rocky from a traditionalist Punjabi family in Delhi. The film released on July 28.

