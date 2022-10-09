Jaya Bachchan goes out for movie with granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, walks quickly as paparazzi ask for pics. Watch

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan recently stepped out for a movie with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video as the duo stepped out from a theatre in Mumbai. Jaya exited the PVR as she spoke to a person. (Also Read | Navya Naveli Nanda says grandmother Jaya Bachchan 'would bash a lot of people up' if she could)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As she looked around at the door, Navya Naveli Nanda pointed in front of her, seemingly at their car. While the paparazzi asked them to wait for pictures, Jaya walked quickly towards her car. Navya also didn't pose and followed Jaya to the car. For their outing, Navya wore a neon green T-shirt, blue denims and sneakers. Jaya opted for a cream and blue outfit with matching heels. She also carried a bag and wore a mask.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Jaya took part in the Durga Puja celebrations hosted by Ayan Mukerji's family in Mumbai. On Ashtami, she visited the pandal and was teased by actor Kajol for not taking off her mask. In a clip, shared online, Kajol told Jaya, "Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask)." While at first Jaya laughed, she eventually posed for pictures with Kajol without the mask.

Jaya and her daughter Shweta Bachchan were part of Navya's latest episode of What the Hell Navya podcast. Jaya recalled an incident when Navya lied to her. “Navya had gone out. And I can’t sleep until the kids get back. I keep getting up. I can walk in the dark. So, it was really late. I asked the security, ‘Navya baby aagaye (Navy baby is back)?’ They said, ‘Nahi, magar unka security aagaya (No but her security is back)’,"said Jaya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “I was worried, and I would never do this, but I called her. I said, ‘Navya, where are you?’ She said she’s in her room. So, I got out of bed, I shut my door, and I walked out, and madam was coming up.” Navya said, “That was bad. It was a very awkward situation.”

Fans will see Jaya in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will release in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON