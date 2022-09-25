Navya Naveli Nanda says grandmother Jaya Bachchan 'would bash a lot of people up' if she could

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda along with her mother, writer and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, had some interesting conversations in the first episode of Navya's new podcast What the Hell Navya, which dropped on Saturday. The trio took turns introducing each other in the 31-minute podcast, where Navya and Shweta said that everyone in the family took Jaya’s opinion ‘very seriously’. Navya, who is an entrepreneur, had announced her podcast debut earlier this month. Also read: What The Hell Navya trailer

The first episode of Navya’s podcast was shared with a note that read, “Welcome to the Bachchan Family! We know them, follow them, respect them, and love them. In this episode, we meet the women of this iconic family - Navya, an entrepreneur, Shweta, a writer, and Jaya, an actor-politician. And guess what, they are a lot like us - a little quirky, a little perky, a bit sweet, and a lot savage. Listen to them tell us a bit about each other, and what we should look forward to on the show. Enjoy!”

While introducing Jaya Bachchan on the podcast, Shweta said, “Everyone knows you. You stand for what is right, always. You stand for what you believe in. And what you believe in, you 100 percent back. You are a very strong woman with a very strong identity, which is difficult considering you are married to my father, who is also a very larger-than-life person. You still hold your own. You have your own identity, own opinions, your own convictions… You are very exacting of everybody in your life, especially your children… You don’t take any nonsense… For someone who is a very tiny thing, you pack a lot of punch, mother.” Navya chimed in and said, “If you (Jaya) could, you would bash a lot of people up in this world.” Shweta laughed and added, “Only verbally.”

Navya further said that Jaya was the first or second person she calls to update about anything in her life. She went on to say about Jaya, “You are like the glue of the family. Everyone takes your opinion very seriously…” Shweta Bachchan added, “For me and my brother (Abhishek Bachchan), your (Jaya’s) approval is very important.”

A new episode of the podcast What the Hell Navya will be out every Saturday starting September 24 on IVM Podcasts and other audio streaming platforms. The podcast is created by IVM Podcasts and empowered by Bumble India.

