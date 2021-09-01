Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jaya Bachchan once told Abhishek Bachchan to 'look out' for Raqesh Bapat: 'He's your competition'
bollywood

Jaya Bachchan once told Abhishek Bachchan to 'look out' for Raqesh Bapat: 'He's your competition'

Jaya Bachchan had once told Abhishek Bachchan that Raqesh Bapat was his competition. Amitabh Bachchan had complimented his debut film Tum Bin.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Raqesh Bapat.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan had once called actor Raqesh Bapat her son Abhishek Bachchan's 'competition'. She had also told Abhishek to 'look out' for him.

In a recent interview, Raqesh recalled actor Amitabh Bachchan complimenting his debut film Tum Bin. The incident took place when Raqesh met the Bachchan family in July 2001, before the screening of his film Tum Bin.

Speaking to Indian Express, Raqesh said that “On the same day--July 13, 2001, Aks had released and that screening was happening before us. So we were waiting in the parking lot. Suddenly I see Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, everyone stepping out. Jaya ji saw me from far away and came to me and said, 'You’re that Bapat boy right? I’m so proud to meet you, you’re so promising. I keep telling Abhishek to look out for you'." Raqesh remembered Jaya calling Abhishek, who hugged him and said, "Dude, every time your promo comes, my mom calls me and says look out for this guy, he’s your competition'.”

Jaya also introduced Amitabh Bachchan to him. “Suddenly I was in front of such legends and I didn’t know what to say. Mr Bachchan said Tum Bin looks like a good film. My entire family was in awe seeing the Bachchans in person. My parents almost fainted I think (laughs). My father was against me taking up this profession. He wanted me to get a job. But this instance changed their entire outlook towards what I was doing. These are the validation you get for the work you do," said Raqesh.

Tum Bin was written and directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film also featured Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, and Himanshu Malik in leading roles.

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat feels Shamita Shetty tearing her family's letter not right, asks 'Why did you do this'

After Tum Bin, Raqesh starred in Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Heroine and A New Love Ishtory, among other films. He has also starred in several television serials including Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, Qubool Hai and Tu Aashiqui.

Raqesh had participated in Nach Baliye 6 in 2013. Currently, he is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT.

raqesh bapat jaya bachchan abhishek bachchan tum bin
