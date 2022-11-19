Jaya Bachchan says 'insecurity of a man' is reason behind inequality in pay: 'Sometimes women are their own enemies'

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has spoken about inequality in pay for women and men across different workplaces. Speaking on the latest episode, One Crown, Many Shoes of her podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda said that women are not being paid equally. She cited examples in tennis and basketball, where women are paid less than their male counterparts. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan asks why Indian women are wearing more western clothes)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Navya asked Jaya and her mother Shweta Bachchan why such a thing happens and what can be done to solve the problem. Jaya replied, "The insecurity of a man, who's sitting at the head of it. Actually, he's insecure and that's why he finds it easier to put a woman down in every field and in every way and this is the outcome of that kind of a mindset..."

She also said, "For centuries women have never stood up for themselves. There are exceptions, but now it's changing the younger generation it's changing and it's also because mothers are realising that my daughter and my son are as good as each other."

Jaya further said, "Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. Sometimes I want to say it but do not feel good about saying it, but sometimes women are their own enemies. Of course, it's also the father's responsibility."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaya has worked in many movies over several decades. She made her film debut in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar (1963). As an adult, she was seen in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Guddi (1971). She featured in many films such as Uphaar (1971), Koshish (1972), Zanjeer and Abhimaan (1973), Kora Kagaz (1974), Chupke Chupke, Mili and Sholay (1975), Silsila (1981), Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998), Fiza (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) among others.

Fans will see Jaya next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh. It is set to release in theatres on April 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON