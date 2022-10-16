Jaya Bachchan says ‘serves you well’ as paparazzo takes a tumble while clicking her photos. Watch

Jaya Bachchan attended the last day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. She was papped arriving at the venue. On seeing media people clicking her pictures, she questioned them about their organisations and it didn’t go well with a few social media users. Also read: Jaya Bachchan goes out for movie with granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video, Jaya Bachchan is seen walking inside the venue in a pink salwar. Navya Naveli Nanda is also seen walking by her side as the paparazzi clicked their pictures and recorded their entry. As a paparazzo took a tumble, Jaya said "serves you well." She added, “I hope you double and fall.”

On noticing the camera, Jaya is seen pointing a finger at them. She said, “Aap log koun hain? (Who are you)” She went on to say, “Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain (From media house do you belong to)?”

After some cameras people are heard calling themselves a part of paparazzi teams like Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani, Jaya appeared confused. “What? Who? Kaunsa akhbaar hai yeh (Which newspaper is this)?” After introducing themselves as ‘paparazzi’, Jaya turned away and walked towards the entrance gate of the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the video surfaced on the internet, a fan commented, “Why do you guys even cover her? She is always so rude! Just don’t give her importance.” “Y she has soo much of attitude,” added another one. Many also praised her innocence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaya Bachchan shares a close bond with Navya. She is currently seen on Navya’s ongoing podcast What The Hell Navya, alongside her and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan. Recently on the latest episode of the show, Jaya revealed that her grandson Agastya Nanda watches Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham often and even makes fun of Jaya as well.

Recently Jaya Bachchan, along with her entire family, celebrated Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday. She also gave him a sweet surprise with Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON