Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan clicks her candid pic at Lake Como, Navya Nanda reacts

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan took a peek at Lake Como, Italy, as her daughter-author Shweta Bachchan clicked her candid photo. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Shweta posted a picture of Jaya as she stood inside a house near a glass door. (Also Read | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani posters: Jaya Bachchan looks solemn)

Shweta shared mom Jaya's picture

Shweta Bachchan shared a photo of Jaya Bachchan and Navya Nanda reacted to it.

In the picture, Jaya had her back to the camera. Jaya wore a black cardigan, matching pants, a shawl around her neck and black shoes. She kept her sunglasses on her head and tied her hair in a bun. The door opened into a balcony which overlooked a lake surrounded by many houses.

Shweta shared the photo with a caption

Sharing the photo, Shweta Bachchan captioned the post, "Mama, at the window (black heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, William Dalrymple asked, "Como?" and Shweta replied, "Yes." Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Prabal Gurung posted red heart emojis.

Shweta's earlier post on Jaya

Shweta often shares posts on Instagram dedicating them to her mother. Recently, sharing a portrait of Jaya, from her film Abhimaan, she wrote, "'This picture of me reminds me of you' my mother texts me. I disagree, she looks like herself, her unique self. A still from her movie, their movie Abhimaan, my parents'. I love it when she tells me stories about the making of these magical films, especially the ones where she is paired with my father. I lose track of whether they were sweethearts during the making or newlyweds or expectant parents or then new parents."

She had also added, "How fantastic to think of your parents having a life beyond what they have come to represent to us today. I looked for myself in her but I cannot for the life of me find a resemblance. Sometimes I find my daughter in there somewhere. I love this image - my mother so young a whole life ahead of her full of things to do and achieve. And so many years later still doing still achieving !! (Thank you Prashant and Kirti Sarkar for this lovely image of my mothers and the memories it brought with them, ever grateful."

Jaya's upcoming project

Fans will see Jaya in the upcoming family entertainer film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The Karan Johar film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh. The film will release on July 28.

