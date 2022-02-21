Jaya Bachchan smiles with Hema Malini as they pose together at a wedding: 'Good friends outside Parliament'

Actors-politician Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini got together at the wedding of Anmol Ambani, son of Tina Ambani and industrialist Anil Ambani. Taking to Instagram, Hema shared a photo as she posed with Jaya and NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

In the photo, Hema Malini wore a blue and red saree, matched it with a red blouse and wore jewellery as she tied her hair back. Jaya Bachchan draped a red and golden saree with a long neckpiece as she opted for a hair bun. Supriya opted for a blue and silver saree.

In the picture, Hema held Jaya as the trio smiled for the camera. Sharing the post, Hema wrote, "Good friends outside Parliament - Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule & me happily hobnobbing together, our camaraderie going absolutely beyond party lines! At Anil & Tina Ambani’s son Anmol’s wedding yesterday #wedding #jayabachchan #supriyasule." While Hema is one of the leaders of the BJP, Jaya is from the Samajwadi Party.

Anmol tied the knot with Khrisha Shah in Mumbai over the weekend. The wedding was attended by many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, his daughter Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Rima Jain, Pinky Reddy among others.

Hema and Jaya have so far featured in only one film together, Sholay. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay (1975) was an action-adventure film written by Salim–Javed, and produced by GP Sippy. The film featured Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan.

Jaya will be seen next in Karan Johar's movie titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Hema was recently honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The actor often shares posts on Instagram of her family members.

Last month, sharing a photo of her husband-actor Dharmendra and daughters--Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Posting the picture, she wrote, "Today is the celebration of the girl child. So proud to have my two daughters in my life. #daughter #celebration #girlchild."

