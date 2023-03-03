Jaya Bachchan spotted in rare good mood, poses for pics with paparazzi: 'Dekha kitna smile kar rahi hu'

Jaya Bachchan, who has often expressed her objections while being clicked by the paparazzi, was a total contrast as she attended Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's bash in Mumbai on Thursday. She not just posed for the paparazzi several times, but also had a small interaction with them and tried to recognise each of them by face. She finally posed with one of the photographers and told him that she has known him since he was a kid. The veteran actor and politician looked lovely in a lemon-yellow kurta salwar and had a matching scarf tied around her neck. Also read: When Jaya Bachchan said she doesn't 'do politics behind' Aishwarya Rai's back: 'If I don't like something about her...'

A video, shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, shows Jaya and Sandeep Khosla posing together while giving each other a hug. They also talk to the paparazzi during which Sandeep calls Jaya an ‘original’. Jaya tries to recognise the photographers by face and finally identifies one and says, “I know him since he was a kid." She asks him his age and says about others, "Baki sab naye hain (all others are new)." She goes on to pose with that photographer with a hand across his shoulder before saying “bye” to all of them.

A fan commented on the video, “She is in good mood today.” Another wrote, “Media waalo ka accha din to aaj aaye (media's good days have come today).” One more said, “Are ye hasti bhi hain (oh she smiles as well).”.

In another video, Jaya posed with two other guests and said to the paparazzi, "Dekha kitna smile kar rahi hu main (see, how much I am smiling)." As she left, a photographer wished her namaste, to which she replied, “namaste” in a singing tone. When a photographer told her “you are looking nice ma'am”, she paused for a moment and asked, “who said that?” After getting an answer, she reacted, “You did? Wow."

A fan commented on the video, “Good to see her in a happy mood. Trollers ko bhi thoda happy ho jana chahiye. Hamesha sada hua likhne se liver bhi sad jaata hain (trollers should feel happy today, it affects liver if you are angry all the time).” Another wrote, “She is now finally trying to change her image with the media. Good.” “1st time I saw her smiling,” wrote a fan.

Jaya's daughter Shweta Nanda was also present at the party. The veteran actor will now make a silver screen comeback in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It is scheduled to release on July 28.

